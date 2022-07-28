ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Today’s deals: $99 AirPods, huge laptop sale, $30 electric toothbrush, $99 smart TV, more

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago

If you want to see all the best deals on Thursday, July 28, you’ve come to the right place. BGR’s team of veteran deal hunters has decades of combined experience when it comes to finding the hottest sales on the web.

Highlights from today’s roundup include AirPods 2 on sale for $99.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 103,000 5-star reviews for $12.90 each, AirPods Pro for just $179.99, the #1 best-selling AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush for $29.95 instead of $60, an Insignia 24-inch smart TV for $99.99, and much more. You can also save big on ASUS laptops as well as Acer laptops, desktops, & monitors.

On top of all that, Samsung wants to give you $200 just to reserve a new foldable Galaxy phone!

Today’s Best Deals

  • 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱

Big Sales from Top Retailers

More Deep Discounts

Our Favorite Sales

That’s just a tiny taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

BEST DEALS OF THE DAY

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the link above if you want to see all the hottest offers we have found for our readers.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Deals#Oled Tv#Samsung Tv#4k Tv#Sodastream Terra#Jbl Clip 4 Bluetooth#Apple Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
BGR.com

BGR.com

333K+
Followers
9K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy