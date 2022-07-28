How Texas dealer Ben Keating is competing for market share amid tight supply conditions

Click here to read the full article. MILAN – A strong performance in North America and in the Europe, Middle East and Africa regions contributed to a 12 percent increase in first-half revenues of Italian accessories company Furla. In the six months ended June 30, Furla reported sales of 155.3 million euros compared with the same period last year.More from WWDPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationYear of Tiger Chinese New Year CampaignsA Close Look at 'Bottega Green' Thanks to a recovery of local spending and a return of tourist flows, the Europe, Middle East and Africa area saw a...

