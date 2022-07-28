ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, WV

Marshall County woman admits to meth charge

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35whQi_0gw1kNf600

MARSHALL COUNTY- Loretta Jean Minor, of Moundsville, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Minor, 44, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Minor admitted to having methamphetamine in January 2022 in Marshall County.

Minor faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshall County, WV
Crime & Safety
Moundsville, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
City
Moundsville, WV
County
Marshall County, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

50K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy