Falcon quartet named All-Foothills wrestling Falcons named to All-Foothills indoor track, swim teams ...

Falcon quartet named All-Foothills wrestling
Headlined by Surry Central’s Jeremiah Price, who won his xx-straight championship, this past winter’s All-Foothills 2A Conference wrestling team
Forbush High School had at least one athlete each named to the All-Foothills 2A Conference Indoor Track and Swimming teams last winter.
East Yadkin Softball Association 8u team claimed the title of champions in Boone on July 23. The team took on Ashe County and Watauga County.
Whether it was winning conference titles or capturing conference player of the year accolades, the swimmers from Elkin, East Wilkes and Starmount high schools were will-represented on this past winter’s All-Northwest 1A Conference teams.
Athletes from East Wilkes, Elkin and Starmount were selected to the All-Northwest 1A Conference wrestling team this past winter.
DOBSON — The Surry Community College volleyball program hosted its annual volleyball camp this past week.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL — The Women’s Golf Coaches Association recently announced Surry Community College’s Hadly Tucker as an All-American Scholar Team selection for the 2021-2022 year.
DOBSON — The Foothills Senior Legion Team didn’t go down without a fight in its Area III Tournament Series against Mocksville Post 174.
The Mount Airy Granite Bears were named the Northwest 1A Conference Cup Champions for the 2021-22 school year.
MILLERS CREEK — To paraphrase Wilkes Post 31 public address announcer Earl Roland, the Flashers did “some yard work” in Thursday night’s doubleheader.
WINSTON-SALEM — The Carolina Disco Turkeys baseball team returns to Truist Stadium in downtown Winston-Salem this week for a key homestand which will feature the team’s first-ever “Dog Night” and a unique collaboration with the local minor league hockey team.
The East Surry Cardinals were named the Foothills 2A Conference Cup Champions for the 2021-22 school year.
The Foothills Post 123 Senior Legion team concluded its regular season with a home game against Eastern Randolph Post 81 on July 7.
A pair from both the Forbush boys golf and boys tennis teams headlined the Falcons for the All-Foot...
