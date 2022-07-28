New York business leaders cheer CHIPS passage

www.ny1.com
Related
NY1
State Senate primary shakes up Washington Heights
When Robert Jackson first got elected to the state Senate in 2018, his signature issue was restoring state funding to schools that had never been paid, despite a court victory by the group known as Campaign for Fiscal Equity. After literally walking 150 miles to Albany from New York city...
NY1
Morning Briefing: Appalachian cultural center reeling after flood, how Kentucky's latest flood compares to past catastrophes and consequences of a school resource officer shortage
Good morning, Kentucky. Here's what you need to know today. Storms may be ongoing in some areas as we begin Tuesday. With a hot and humid air mass still in place, more storms may fire up during the day, with more heavy rain likely if these can materialize. Around Kentucky.
Comments / 0