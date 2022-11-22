Black Friday hiking deals 2022: all today's best offers
This year's Black Friday hiking deals have arrived, and we're rounding up the best offers from around the web so you don't have to spend precious time hunting for the lowest prices. It's the perfect opportunity to replace some of your worn-out gear, or upgrade to something better for much less than the list price.
Whether you want a new waterproof jacket to replace an old one that's started wetting out, or want to pick up a pair of hiking sandals in preparation for the summer, we've got you covered.
Black Friday 2022 takes place on 25 November, but nobody is waiting until the day itself and the deals are already in full flow. If you cant see the deal you want, the offers will continue through the weekend and into Cyber Monday, which takes place on 28 November. We're also collecting together this year's best Black Friday camping deals and Black Friday fishing deals , so stick with Advnture to make sure you get the best offers.
Not everyone takes part, though. In previous years, Patagonia has opted out of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, encouraging people to spend some quality time outdoors instead. We'll let you know which companies are planning to forego this year's sales, and what they suggest doing instead.
Quick links
US deals
- Amazon: Black Friday deals on sports and outdoor gear, with new deals added daily
- Dick's Sporting Goods: get up to 50% off outdoor footwear and jackets for Black Friday
- Bass Pro: huge savings on hiking boots and shoes, with up to 50% off
- Wiggle: up to 60% off footwear for Black Friday. including hiking boots and shoes
- Under Armour: save up to 50% off apparel including puffer jackets and fleeces
- Backcountry: up to 60% off hiking apparel, footwear, and backpacks for Black Friday
- REI: up to 50% off hiking gear in the REI outlet (just don't call it Black Friday!)
- Columbia: almost everything on sale for Black Friday, including boots and jackets
- SportsShoes.com: up to 80% off outdoor apparel, with new deals added daily
UK deals
- Amazon: deals on sports and fitness gear, including apparel and GPS watches
- Wiggle: up to 50% off an array of sports gear in the summer sale
- Cotswold Outdoor: half price fleeces, jackets, boots, hiking trousers, and more
- Blacks: Black Friday savings on hiking gear from brands including RAB, Montane, and Merrell
- Millets: hiking boots, jackets, base layers, and more with up to 61% off
- Go Outdoors: get 60% off men's and women's hiking clothing and equipment
- SportsShoes.com: Black Friday deals on hiking boots, waterproof jackets, and more
- Very: big savings on sportswear for men, women and kids, including hiking boots
- Alpinetrek: up to 50% off ski and outdoor gear, including down jackets
- TrekInn: save an extra 15% with the code BF15 until Cyber Monday
Best US hiking deals
Up to 50% off hiking boots at Dick's Sporting Goods
There are huge savings on hiking boots and shoes from brands including Merrell, The North Face, Columbia, and Under Armour for Black Friday, with options for men, women, and kids. View Deal
Get up to 50% off backpacks at Backcountry
Backcountry has slashed the price of daypacks and running backpacks for Black Friday, including models from Patagonia, The North Face, Camelbak, and more. There are also backpacks up to 70L in capacity, all with steep discounts. View Deal
Best UK hiking deals
Up to £100 off down jackets at Amazon
Amazon has cut the price of cosy down jackets for Black Friday, including options form Helly Hansen, Marmot, Trespass, and The North Face. Once you've got one, you'll wonder how you ever managed without. View Deal
Montane Krypton Hooded Jacket: £119.99 £54.99 at SportsShoes.com
Save £65 This is a huge saving on an excellent insulated jacket to keep you warm on chilly hikes during the shoulder months. It's not fully waterproof, but will shrug off light showers. With over 50% off, it's a Black Friday steal. View Deal
Peter Storm Millbeck Walking Boot: £115 £39 at Go Outdoors
Save £76 This Black Friday deal on a quality women's hiking boot will be tough to beat. The boot features a suede upper, waterproof lining, and deep lugs for traction on slippery terrain. A great choice for the wet and wintry months. View Deal
Rab Nucleus Hoody: £65 £39 at Go Outdoors
Save £26 This is one of out favourite hoodies for hiking and evenings at camp, and this is a great deal for Go Outdoors members this Black Friday. If you're not already a member, go and sign up now - it's only £5 for a whole year. View Deal
Scarpa Rush Trail GTX: £154.95 £131.71 at Alpinetrek
Save £23.34 Our top-rated hiking shoe of 2022 has received a nice little price cut for Black Friday. Alpinetrek has beaten Amazon's price on this rugged shoe with excellent secure fit, great protection, and impressive durability. View Deal
Salomon OUTpulse Goretex Hiking Shoes: £120.82 £101.49 at TrekINN
Save £19.33 Another of our favorite hiking shoes, the Salomon OUTpulse. Unlike the Scarpa Rush Trail GTX, it's built for speed rather than protection, so it's a great choice for fastpacking and reasonably well maintained routes, View Deal
Q&A
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday is a global sales event, when retailers around the world cut the prices of a wide array of goods. It takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving.
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday 2022 takes place on Friday 25 November, which is the day after Thanksgiving. However, many stores start their sales in advance, so you don't have to wait until the day itself to grab a great deal on hiking gear.
When is Cyber Monday 2022?
Cyber Monday takes place on 28 November 2022, which is the Monday after Black Friday.
What to look for
To help you decide what hiking gear to buy on Black Friday, Advnture has put together a list of buying guides dedicated to hiking equipment. These buying guides are written by outdoor experts, so you can rest assured that their recommendations are reliable. By taking kit into the field and putting it through its paces, they've thoroughly identified which product is worth your hard-earned cash.
Remember, these buying guides are constantly updated with the best offers available online right now. Be sure to check them out and bookmark them for brilliant Black Friday hiking deals.
