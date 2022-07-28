The 13U and 14U Whatcom Prep Baseball teams got an experience of a lifetime hosting the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth Regional Tournament last week. Whatcom Prep, a youth select baseball association with athletes from around the county, simultaneously hosted the 13U and 14U Babe Ruth Pacific Northwest Regional tournaments July 24–29 at the Lummi Playfields in Ferndale. The winning team in each age group advanced to the Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia (13U) and North Dakota (14U).

FERNDALE, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO