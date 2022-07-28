www.cascadiadaily.com
Related
cascadiadaily.com
Council hears $700K plan for Post Point construction outreach
The price tag on Bellingham’s impending Post Point Wastewater Treatment Plant construction has grown. Construction, currently priced at about $220 million for the project, is only part of the cost, Bellingham City Council members learned during a Monday meeting. The cost for consultation and community outreach services will add...
cascadiadaily.com
Youth baseball teams narrowly miss out on World Series trips
The 13U and 14U Whatcom Prep Baseball teams got an experience of a lifetime hosting the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth Regional Tournament last week. Whatcom Prep, a youth select baseball association with athletes from around the county, simultaneously hosted the 13U and 14U Babe Ruth Pacific Northwest Regional tournaments July 24–29 at the Lummi Playfields in Ferndale. The winning team in each age group advanced to the Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia (13U) and North Dakota (14U).
Comments / 0