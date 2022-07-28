“This is just trolling”: Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley reacts to January 6 hearing showcasing video of him

Josh Hawley wanted to be seen as strong, with his fist raised to the mob, against our legitimate election and peaceful transfer of power. The video was part two, the part where the mob he encouraged broke into our Capitol, and he ran. So, he has doubled down by marketing himself as the raised fist guy. If he’s going to do that, he also has to own the part where, not long after, he was the running guy. lol 🤔😂🤣😎👀
Shameful actions for attention, the little guy , betrayed the oath to the constitution, his part in the attack and the death of law enforcement officers WHO took their oath to their duties! BOOTLICKER Hawley, raising his fist, as saying here I am! Inspiring the rioters being an accessory to the attack ! At the time being protected by the men and women of honor and loyalty to the constitution. Remove from the office, under article 3&14 the oath to the constitution;
