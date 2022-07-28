ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Syracuse University alumna killed in Manhattan bike accident

By CNYCentral
cnycentral.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cnycentral.com

Comments / 17

James Dimmock
3d ago

Well, here we have another motorists bike accident resulting in the loss of a precious life of someone who possibly failed to give the trailer the right of way or realized when it was too late that she did not ha e enough room to pass by and got caught under it. The traffic lanes have been cut up and narrowed to the point where one cannot even double park on a street, passing around vehicle is a trial in itself. Traffic laws are being violated, Drivers are not properly using their rear view mirrors and everyone is speeding. Both, Pedestrian and vehicle numbers have increased while the lanes have narrowed. No wonder there is no room or time to even cross the intersection.

Reply
13
Ralph Norton
3d ago

what new york legislator is being paid off for allowing citi bike to get away with people riding without helmets

Reply(5)
10
Alfred Bonnabel
3d ago

Bicyclists need to know the rules of the road and that they are considered a moving vehicle. So tired of their brazen attitude. How about a helmut?

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Accidents
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Accidents
City
Yorkville, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse University#Citi Bike#Accident#Radio Film
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon

Comments / 0

Community Policy