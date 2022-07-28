Fentanyl found in dollar bill during narcotics investigation in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is facing several charges after Metro Nashville police said they found fentanyl in a folded dollar bill.

According to an arrest report, detectives were conducting surveillance Wednesday on Korean Veterans Boulevard between Second Avenue South and Third Avenue South.

They saw a man sitting at the benches in an area police said was known for drug sales. The man was later identified as Antonio Freeman, 41.

The report stated that detectives saw three people go up to Freeman and another person who was sitting next to him. Detectives said the individuals handed money to the person next to Freeman, then Freeman dug through a plastic baggie on his lap and handed the individuals a white substance. After the transactions, police said the other person on the bench handed the money over to Freeman.

Police said this was all caught on surveillance video and after three transactions, detectives moved in and detained Freeman and the other person who was with him.

Officers said they found two baggies in the waistband of Freeman’s underwear. Police found one of the plastic baggies had a white rock-like substance weighing 2 grams and it field tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

According to the affidavit, detectives also found a folded dollar bill inside a cigarette box belonging to Freeman. They said the dollar bill contained .2 grams of what field tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

Police said Freeman admitted he sold small amounts of crack cocaine to the individuals to be smoked in cigarettes.

Freeman was booked into the Metro jail around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday on four felony drug-related charges. His total bond was set at $20,000.

