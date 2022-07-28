Lakeland Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAK RIDGE, N.J. (AP) _ Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $29.1 million.

The Oak Ridge, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 44 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $94 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $87.4 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

