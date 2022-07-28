ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Two tropical systems over the East Pacific

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17aTdm_0gw1WFsq00

Jacksonville, Fl. — The "Buresh Bottom Line": Always be prepared!

***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! *****

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *NOT* helpful & will not keep glass from breaking.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or damage that might occur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjQQV_0gw1WFsq00

The Atlantic Basin remains quiet & no tropical development is expected through the weekend.

While tropical waves continue to move west from Africa, dry mid & upper level air + a good deal of shear appear to be ruling the day helping to allow little or no development - at this point - of any of the waves.

The globe as a whole remains quiet as has been the case all year. The W. Pacific is nearing a record for the lack of tropical cyclones. The chart below is from CSU (Dr. Phil Klotzbach) & shows the Atlantic Basin is below average for Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) & is way below avg. globally (the peak for the Atlantic Basin is not until Sept. 10). Only the NE Pacific is above avg.:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JDg33_0gw1WFsq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xn73d_0gw1WFsq00

Wind shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgjuH_0gw1WFsq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTx9U_0gw1WFsq00

The location of development of tropical systems in July since 1851 generally favors the NW Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico & far Western Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jmkCi_0gw1WFsq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z6mX_0gw1WFsq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax8al_0gw1WFsq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fj7H3_0gw1WFsq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWhG6_0gw1WFsq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1Bii_0gw1WFsq00

Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, we’ve had several large dust plumes spread west to the Caribbean & Gulf with the peak of Saharan dust typically in June & July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPO5i_0gw1WFsq00

2022 names..... “Danielle” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 & Ida in ‘21]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous with “Charley”, “Frances”, “Jeanne” & “Ivan” retired from the ‘04 list (all hit Fl.) & “Matthew” was retired in 2016. The WMO decided - beginning last year - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVzTB_0gw1WFsq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZTOS_0gw1WFsq00

East Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz1ae_0gw1WFsq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDb2k_0gw1WFsq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaXNV_0gw1WFsq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFDd3_0gw1WFsq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq9xK_0gw1WFsq00

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdnnL_0gw1WFsq00

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViTAu_0gw1WFsq00

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqMYr_0gw1WFsq00

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WZsa_0gw1WFsq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUyLw_0gw1WFsq00

SE U.S. surface map:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2Sly_0gw1WFsq00

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DImes_0gw1WFsq00

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPG2N_0gw1WFsq00

Caribbean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwiZp_0gw1WFsq00

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ohtd6_0gw1WFsq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RW0sj_0gw1WFsq00

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xYSD_0gw1WFsq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRPjK_0gw1WFsq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJhnM_0gw1WFsq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkCQG_0gw1WFsq00

The East Pacific:

A pair of tropical cyclones are over the East Pacific. Frank is the dominant one but will remain away from land while Georgette to the northwest will eventually feel the effects of the stronger/larger Frank with some binary interaction possible as Georgette weakens through the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AFqay_0gw1WFsq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFEKh_0gw1WFsq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdDzp_0gw1WFsq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af8xn_0gw1WFsq00

West Pacific IR satellite:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVhGh_0gw1WFsq00

Global tropical activity:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqHMd_0gw1WFsq00

