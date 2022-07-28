ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Firefighters battle overnight fire at Alsco Linens

Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uE7Mz_0gw1Uz7K00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department worked a structure fire early Thursday morning at Alsco Linens.

When firefighters arrived to Alsco Linens around 2:25 a.m., they met with a building representative who confirmed there was a fire inside the building, but he could not confirm where inside the building.

Firefighters were able to locate the fire inside the loading dock on the East side of the building. The fire was in the laundry storage area where large bags of biohazard laundry were stored on an overhead conveyor.

Officials said the overhead sprinklers were activated and helped contain the fire. The were not able to put out the fire completely because the overhead bags on the conveyor blocked the sprinklers.

Surveillance video provided by the Alsco Linens facility manager, shows that the fire was caused by an exothermic reaction from the grease and oil on the rags in the basket.

Officials said there were no injuries reported and that the fire damaged a large amount of linens, but an exact estimate of the damage is not available at this time.

There were 15 units and 32 firefighters on scene to battle the fire, including WFFD and SAFB firefighters.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Accident#Alsco Linens#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy