Child porn suspect arrested in Dallas

A registered sex offender is now behind bars in Dallas in a child porn case.

Dallas Police say after a month-long investigation they arrested Gareth Nelson and they report he admitted to communicating online with people he believed were underage girls, engaging in "inappropriate conversation" and soliciting images from them.

He also confessed to collecting and distributing child porn and child sexual abuse material.

Nelson is jailed one charge of promotion of child pornography and one of online solicitation of a minor for sexual conduct.

