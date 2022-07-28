ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Child porn suspect arrested in Dallas

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rieYk_0gw1QBZC00

A registered sex offender is now behind bars in Dallas in a child porn case.

Dallas Police say after a month-long investigation they arrested Gareth Nelson and they report he admitted to communicating online with people he believed were underage girls, engaging in "inappropriate conversation" and soliciting images from them.

He also confessed to collecting and distributing child porn and child sexual abuse material.

Nelson is jailed one charge of promotion of child pornography and one of online solicitation of a minor for sexual conduct.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Child Pornography#Dallas Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy