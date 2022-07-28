ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Photos: Navy helicopters toppled after strong thunderstorms roll

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz, Nexstar Media Wire, Julius Ayo
 3 days ago

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. ( WAVY ) — Several helicopters at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia were toppled during a Tuesday afternoon storm.

A spokesperson from Naval Air Force Atlantic confirmed the helicopters located at Chambers Field sustained damage while on deck at the airfield.

There were nine helicopters damaged following the storm including MH-60S and MH-53E aircraft, according to officials. The damages span from a broken tail and rotor blades to structural dents and punctures in the airframes.

The MH-60S is a twin-engine helicopter primarily used for missions spanning fleet logistics support, anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue, and anti-ship warfare.

The MH-53E currently has two primary missions; Airborne Mine Countermeasures (AMCM) and Navy heavy lift/Vertical Onboard Delivery (VOD).

“The safety of our personnel remains our top priority and initial reports indicate that there are no personnel injuries,” the spokesperson told Nexstar’s WAVY. “First responders and military personnel are on scene to conduct further assessments.”

Images, seen below, show the damaged helicopters, many of which have been knocked over. Some are tipped onto their side with broken blades. One, with 436 on the nose, is nearly resting on its top.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bA4SU_0gw1PxWv00
    Courtesy: WAVY viewer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dKWUI_0gw1PxWv00
    Courtesy: WAVY viewer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44AoAb_0gw1PxWv00
    Courtesy: WAVY viewer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FoTdh_0gw1PxWv00
    Courtesy: WAVY viewer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gtNTE_0gw1PxWv00
    Courtesy: WAVY viewer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34eXXH_0gw1PxWv00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tvhUv_0gw1PxWv00
    Courtesy: WAVY viewer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dOYu1_0gw1PxWv00
    Courtesy: WAVY viewer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10HEay_0gw1PxWv00
    Courtesy: WAVY viewer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VjOUB_0gw1PxWv00
    WAVY photo – Meteorologist Ricky Matthews
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XdOjA_0gw1PxWv00
    Courtesy: WAVY viewer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JgL4j_0gw1PxWv00
    Courtesy: WAVY viewer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xt89e_0gw1PxWv00
    Courtesy: WAVY viewer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z7dbo_0gw1PxWv00
    Courtesy: WAVY viewer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=342T85_0gw1PxWv00
    Storm cloud over Elizabeth City, NC on July 26, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Christopher Stoner)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11HuAT_0gw1PxWv00
    Storm damage, July 26, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GkfH_0gw1PxWv00
    Storm damage, July 26, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ha7Rv_0gw1PxWv00
    Storm damage, July 26, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wXFGM_0gw1PxWv00
    Downed tree on power lines on Orange Ave near NAS Norfolk, July 26 (WAVY Photo – Ricky Matthews)

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued Tuesday for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and Chesapeake. The warning remained until 4:15 p.m. and residents in the area reported winds of up to 60 mph.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

