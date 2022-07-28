JFRD puts out two abandoned home fires on Jacksonville’s Northside

JFRD Logo JFRD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a double house fire Thursday morning on Phelps Street, which is in the Springfield area of Jacksonville.

According to the department, crews arrived at the scene around 4:30 a.m. and determined the houses were abandoned. Therefore, no one was displaced or inside the home during the fire.

JFRD is still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

©2022 Cox Media Group