Jacksonville, FL

JFRD puts out two abandoned home fires on Jacksonville’s Northside

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a double house fire Thursday morning on Phelps Street, which is in the Springfield area of Jacksonville.

According to the department, crews arrived at the scene around 4:30 a.m. and determined the houses were abandoned. Therefore, no one was displaced or inside the home during the fire.

JFRD is still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

