They’ve Got Next: The 40 Under 40 - Michael Davis of Greenberg Traurig

BakerHostetler Adds Litigation Partner Ryan Pittman in Houston
Ryan Pittman has joined BakerHostetler as a partner in the litigation practice group and as a member of the energy industry team in Houston, the firm saidMonday. Pittman represents operators in oil and gas litigation matters, including oil field accidents and other catastrophic events, lease and title disputes, royalty class actions, property damage claims, pipeline condemnations, and trade secrets, according to the firm.
Wake Up Call: A&P’s New Amsterdam Office Has Life Sciences Focus
In today’s column, corporate legal departments haven’t made much progress on sending work to diverse outside counsel; fines levied by the UK’s legal profession watchdog are up six-fold in five years; DLA Piper was the top firm for lateral hires in 2022’s first half, new data show.
Hogan Lovells Adds Sainz as Space and Satellite Global Co-Leader
Alexis Sáinz has joined Hogan Lovells as global co-leader of the space and satellite practice in D.C., the law firm announced Monday. Sáinz, who is also a member of the infrastructure, energy, resources and projects practice, focuses on commercial and corporate transactions and commercially strategic regulatory matters, as well as structured, project, and vendor satellite financings, according to Hogan Lovells.
Decentralized Autonomous Organizations: The New LLCs?
Behind the recent volatility of crypto asset prices lies the disruptive technology of blockchain and the distributed, decentralized ethos that spawned it. And a new kind of corporate structure designed to fit the culture behind this technology has emerged: decentralized autonomous organizations. Just as LLCs were widely adopted in the...
Soros-Led Open Society Foundations Hires Jones Day Partner (1)
Catherine Livingston new general counsel at grantmaking network. She succeeds ex-legal chief Gail Scovell, who left after eight years. ‘s Open Society Foundations will soon have a new top lawyer in Jones Day partner Catherine Livingston, the grant-making network led by the billionaire philanthropist announced Monday. Livingston will officially join...
