They’ve Got Next: The 40 Under 40 - Michael Davis of Greenberg Traurig

Alexis Sáinz has joined Hogan Lovells as global co-leader of the space and satellite practice in D.C., the law firm announced Monday. Sáinz, who is also a member of the infrastructure, energy, resources and projects practice, focuses on commercial and corporate transactions and commercially strategic regulatory matters, as well as structured, project, and vendor satellite financings, according to Hogan Lovells.

