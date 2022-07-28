Multiple Ford Raptor trucks stolen from Dearborn lot, 3 in custody

DEARBORN (WWJ) -- One of Ford's most expensive new vehicles has been a target for thieves in Dearborn.

Officials were notified at around 9 p.m. Wednesday that multiple Ford Raptor trucks had been stolen from a lot in Dearborn and were traveling north on M-39 from Ford Road.

Michigan State Police say all suspects were reportedly wearing ski masks.

A trooper was able to find one of the stolen raptors on M-39 near Lyndon. The driver ended up abandoning the vehicle and fled on foot near Asbury Park. Troopers were able to recover the car.

Another stolen truck was located while officers heading to the area located another it traveling down Strathmoor near W. Chicago. The man behind the wheel was arrested.

Three additional vehicles were found to be stolen from a residence.

One of the vehicles is a Mustang GT 500 which was stolen out of the Flat Rock plant earlier in the year. A search of the residence located several sets of keys and a stolen firearm.

Currently there are three suspects are in custody, police say.

The investigation is continuing.