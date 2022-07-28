ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

At Least 17 Dead in Rare Clashes in Syria's Sweida Province

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Video of Fatal Attack on African Immigrant Shocks Italy

MILAN (AP) — Police in Italy arrested an Italian man in the slaying of a Nigerian vendor whose brutal beating death on a busy beach town thoroughfare was filmed by onlookers without any apparent attempt to intervene physically. Video footage of the attack has circulated widely on Italian news...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Russian Official Says Ukraine Carried Out Drone Attack on Black Sea Fleet HQ

(Reuters) - A senior official in Russian-annexed Crimea accused Ukraine on Sunday of carrying out a drone attack ahead of planned celebrations to mark Navy Day, injuring five and forcing the cancellation of festivities. The accusation comes hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to oversee Navy Day celebrations...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Britain Says Russia Has Continued to Attempt Tactical Assaults on Bakhmut Axis

(Reuters) - Britain said on Monday that Russia had continued to attempt tactical assaults on the Bakhmut axis in eastern Ukraine over the last four days, but had only managed to make slow progress. "As briefed by the Ukrainian authorities last week, Russia is likely reallocating a significant number of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Syrian#Druze#Reuters
US News and World Report

Mexico Deports 126 Venezuelan Migrants

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico deported 126 Venezuelan migrants who did not have proper permission to be in the country, the National Migration Institute (INM) said on Saturday. The 117 men and nine women were not able to prove their legal entry into Mexico, an INM statement said. The migrants...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Putin Says No One Can Win a Nuclear War

LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday there could be no winners in a nuclear war and no such war should ever be started. The Kremlin leader made the comment in a letter to participants of a conference on the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT), more than five months into his war on Ukraine.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

At Least 32 People Killed After Bandits Set Homes on Fire in Madagascar

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) - At least 32 people were killed in Madagascar in an area north of the capital on Friday after local bandits known as "dahalo" set homes on fire, according to statements by the defence ministry. The killings occurred in Ankazobe district, about 75 kilometres (47 miles) north of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
US News and World Report

Russia's Medvedev Dismisses Biden's Arms Pact Call

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's former president dismissed a call by U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to press on with talks on a new nuclear arms treaty, saying the appeal was out of place in a changed world. Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy head of Russia's Security Council, said he had told...
POTUS
US News and World Report

On Navy Day, Putin Says United States Is Main Threat to Russia

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Sunday signed a new naval doctrine which cast the United States as Russia's main rival and set out Russia's global maritime ambitions for crucial areas such as the Arctic and in the Black Sea. Speaking on Russia's Navy Day in the former...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ukraine Gets More U.S., German Rocket Launcher Systems - Minister

(Reuters) - Ukraine has received more German and U.S.-made multiple rocket launcher systems, part of a series of deliveries of the high-precision heavy weapons promised by its allies, its defence minister said on Monday. The government in Kyiv has repeatedly pleaded with the West to send more long-range artillery as...
MILITARY
AFP

UN chief warns of 'nuclear annihilation'

UN head Antonio Guterres warned Monday that a misunderstanding could spark nuclear destruction as the United States, Britain and France urged Russia to stop "its dangerous nuclear rhetoric and behaviour." In January, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council -- the United States, China, Russia, Britain and France -- had pledged to prevent the further dissemination of nuclear weapons.
CHINA
US News and World Report

Hezbollah Warns Israel Against 'Playing With Time' Over Maritime Border Dispute

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's armed Hezbollah group issued a video on Sunday showing vessels involved in the Israeli offshore oil and gas industry and warned against "playing with time", underlining its threat of military escalation amid maritime border demarcation talks. Lebanon and Israel are locked in U.S.-mediated negotiations to delineate...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Reaction to Killing of Al Qaeda Leader Zawahiri

(Reuters) - The United States killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011. U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN, IN REMARKS FROM WHITE HOUSE. "Now justice has been delivered,...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Gazans Reel Under Heat and Lengthy Power Cuts

GAZA(Reuters) - For Palestinians living on the crowded Gaza Strip, a searing summer heatwave has been made worse by power cuts that leave them without electricity for as much as 10 hours a day. "The fan is broken, the battery is not working and we are fanning ourselves with trays,"...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Pakistan Helicopter Goes Missing With High-Ranking Army Officers on Board

QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) -A military helicopter with an army general and five others went missing on Monday during a flood relief operation in southern Pakistan, the army said. The army aviation helicopter, which was helping with the operation in Lasbela district in southern Balochistan province had lost contact with air...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Philippine Ex-President Ramos, Warrior and Survivor, Dies at 94

MANILA (Reuters) -Former Philippine President Fidel Valdez Ramos, who died on Sunday, was a fighter during wars in Korea and Vietnam and a survivor in the political arena, emerging from a high-ranking security role during the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr to win the vote for the nation's highest office. He was 94.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Taiwan Says Will Appropriately Dispatch Forces in Reaction to Enemy Threats

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday they have a full grasp of military activities near Taiwan and will appropriately dispatch forces in reaction to "enemy threats" as tensions rise with China. The ministry said in a statement that it has the "determination, ability and confidence" to ensure...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy