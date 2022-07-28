No Deal Yet With U.S. on Griner Swap for Arms Dealer Bout, Russia Says

Trade: The Merchant of Death is a bigger threat to the citizens of the United States, than Brittany is to Russia. Hopefully, government officials will realize that. Brittany violated a law Russia upholds, Drugs. It ddoesn't matter if she meant to pack it or not, she was caught and she pleaded guilty, there is nothing more to say. Brittany has been going to Russia to play basketball since 2015, an has taken the vapors to Russia before but was never caught, she pressed her luck one to many times, an now she must face the consequences, whatever they maybe. The sports world doesn't care about Russian laws, they just want her home, all the publicity about this has made it worse, Russia doesn't take being slapped in the face very lightly and the president saying she is being "wrongfully detained " hindered the situation. The government should negotiate a lighter sentence without further interference. Take your punishment Brittany, maybe now you'll respect your freedom the USA provides.
the way I look at it is you want to leave your country and go to another one with drugs then you deserve what you get every body thinks because it's OK to smoke pot in the US that it's OK in another country no it don't work that way she deserves what she gets
I'm surprised Biden hasn't offered to trade a Pokémon card for the exchange of her
