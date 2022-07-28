ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Biden Administration Announces $400 Million for Rural Internet Access

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.usnews.com

Comments / 22

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Washington, CA
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
Local
Alaska Government
Local
California Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Texas Elections
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Idaho State
City
Washington, TX
Local
California Elections
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Arizona Elections
Montana State
Montana Elections
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
City
Nevada, TX
Alaska State
Alaska Elections
State
Montana State
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Montana Government
Local
Arizona Government
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution

Georgia prosecutors are looking into whether Donald Trump interfered in the state's 2020 election. On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation. Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mitch Landrieu
The Veracity Report

Saudi TV Skit Mocking Biden and Harris Goes Viral - Globally

While researching an article on how the world perceives of Joe Biden and his administration, this is what we found. By now, it’s no longer exactly breaking news that the Saudis created a scathing video mockery of both The President and Vice President of the United States. What we were unprepared for but accidentally found, is that the video is extremely popular. Not just here in America (where it received over 4 million views on Twitter in just its first day), but all around the world.
NBC News

Biden set a bad example with his Covid case

On Wednesday, the White House reported that President Joe Biden had twice tested negative for Covid-19. The news was welcome but expected. When Biden first tested positive a few days ago, his having been vaccinated and boosted, combined with his access to the nation’s best doctors and latest treatments, nearly guaranteed him an uneventful acute illness course.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Broadband Internet#Ford Foundation#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Biden Administration#Rural Internet Access#The White House#Ariel Investments#Bank Of America#Bny Mellon#Capital One#Citi#Goldman Sachs#Kresge Foundation#Mastercard#Mcdonald#Mckinsey Company#Micron#Momentus Capital
Fox News

Biden family friend has raked in more than a half million dollars from pro-Biden super PAC

FIRST ON FOX: A longtime Biden family friend has raked in more than half a million dollars from a pro-Biden super PAC, a Fox News Digital review of federal filings has found. Mark Doyle, a former Joe Biden aide who discussed foreign business opportunities with Hunter Biden within his emails, has funneled the six-figure sum from the Unite the Country super PAC to his Chicago-based firm, Prairie Avenue Advisors, since late 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Google
Washington Examiner

Biden’s border of death

More migrants have been found dead on the U.S. side of the southern border over the past nine months than have ever been recorded over a full year in history. In 2020, when then-President Donald Trump’s "Remain in Mexico" policy was in full effect, just 247 bodies were recovered by Border Patrol along the southern border. According to internal documents obtained by the Washington Examiner, 609 bodies have been found so far this fiscal year (beginning last Oct. 1) through June, a pace that puts us well on track for more than 700 deaths over a calendar year.
People

Lawmaker Asks Pete Buttigieg 'Insulting' Question About Implementing 25th Amendment on President Biden

Pete Buttigieg defended the current administration after a Republican congressman questioned Joe Biden's ability to serve as president. On Tuesday, the Secretary of Transportation, 40, testified at a House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure committee hearing, during which Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) asked Buttigieg to "describe America in one single word," according to Yahoo! News.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy