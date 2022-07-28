UK PM Hopeful Sunak Would Have Edge Over Truss With Swing Voters – Poll

www.usnews.com
'She's always moaning': Jacob Rees-Mogg doubles down on Liz Truss's attack on Nicola Sturgeon
Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has doubled down on Liz Truss’s personal attack on the Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, claiming she’s “always moaning” and “quite often wrong”.It comes after the foreign secretary — the frontrunner in the Tory leadership contest — said it is best to “ignore” the SNP leader as she dismissed demands for a second Scottish independence referendum.Tory members in the audience at the hustings event in Exeter cheered and applauded the comment, with Ms Truss adding: “She’s an attention seeker, that’s what she is”.The remarks were seized on by SNP politicians, who accused Ms Truss of...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Britain Says Russia Has Continued to Attempt Tactical Assaults on Bakhmut Axis
(Reuters) - Britain said on Monday that Russia had continued to attempt tactical assaults on the Bakhmut axis in eastern Ukraine over the last four days, but had only managed to make slow progress. "As briefed by the Ukrainian authorities last week, Russia is likely reallocating a significant number of...
Blinken Warns China, Distances White House From Pelosi Trip to Taiwan
America’s top diplomat on Monday distanced the Biden administration from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s all-but-confirmed trip to Taiwan later this week while also warning China against following through on the dangerous military escalations it has pledged in response. “The speaker will make her own decisions about whether or...
Indigenous senator in Australia told to repeat oath of allegiance after she called Queen Elizabeth 'the colonizing Her Majesty'
Australian senators are required to pledge allegiance to the UK's Queen Elizabeth II when they are sworn into parliament.
Biden Administration Looks To Cool Off Tensions With China Over Nancy Pelosi: 'We Do Not Support Taiwan Independence'
To diffuse tensions between the U.S. and China over Nancy Pelosi’s unconfirmed trip to Taiwan, the White House National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said the U.S. position on Taiwan remains what it has been over the last four decades. What Happened: Kirby stressed that any visit to the...
U.S. Looking to China Not to Escalate Tensions in Event of Pelosi Visit to Taiwan -Blinken
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that a potential visit to Taiwan by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be entirely her decision, but called on China not to escalate tensions in the event of a visit. "If the speaker does decide...
Trump Fundraiser Says UAE Investment Was Not 'Quid Pro Quo'
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump said prosecutors were wrong to imply that his firm sought investment from United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth funds as a "quid pro quo" for lobbying for the Gulf country. Thomas Barrack, who chaired Trump's 2017 inaugural fund and...
Mark Rutte Becomes Netherlands' Longest-Serving Prime Minister
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Mark Rutte became the longest-serving prime minister in the Netherlands' history on Tuesday, a testament to his energy for the job - as well as the political survival skills he has honed over his 12-year tenure. "I feel like I'm getting to the halfway point," Rutte quipped...
BP ‘insults struggling families’ by tripling profits to $8.5bn, as households face £3,600 energy bills – business live
Oil giant’s profits hit 14-year high as high refining margins and strong oil trading boost earnings, and dividend is raised 10%
Swiss Set to Match EU Sanctions if China Invades Taiwan - Agency Chief
ZURICH (Reuters) - The head of the Swiss agency that implements economic sanctions expects the neutral country to adopt any punitive measures the European Union launches against China if it invades Taiwan, she said in a newspaper interview. China has been stepping up military activity around Taiwan seeking to pressure...
