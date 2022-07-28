Russia Daily COVID Cases Hit Highest Since April

www.usnews.com
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
Russian Official Says Ukraine Carried Out Drone Attack on Black Sea Fleet HQ
(Reuters) - A senior official in Russian-annexed Crimea accused Ukraine on Sunday of carrying out a drone attack ahead of planned celebrations to mark Navy Day, injuring five and forcing the cancellation of festivities. The accusation comes hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to oversee Navy Day celebrations...
Britain Says Russia Has Continued to Attempt Tactical Assaults on Bakhmut Axis
(Reuters) - Britain said on Monday that Russia had continued to attempt tactical assaults on the Bakhmut axis in eastern Ukraine over the last four days, but had only managed to make slow progress. "As briefed by the Ukrainian authorities last week, Russia is likely reallocating a significant number of...
How the CIA Identified and Killed Al-Qaeda Leader Zawahiri
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a U.S. strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011. Zawahiri had been in hiding for years and the operation to locate and kill...
Video of Fatal Attack on African Immigrant Shocks Italy
MILAN (AP) — Police in Italy arrested an Italian man in the slaying of a Nigerian vendor whose brutal beating death on a busy beach town thoroughfare was filmed by onlookers without any apparent attempt to intervene physically. Video footage of the attack has circulated widely on Italian news...
Chinese Nationalist Commentator Deletes Pelosi Tweet After Twitter Blocks Account
BEIJING (Reuters) - Prominent Chinese commentator Hu Xijin said on Saturday he deleted a tweet warning of military retaliation should U.S. fighter jets escort House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on any visit to Taiwan, after Twitter blocked his account. Pelosi, number three in the U.S. line of presidential succession, after Joe...
Marcos Rules Out Philippines Rejoining ICC Ahead of Plan to Resume Probe
MANILA (Reuters) - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday ruled out the Philippines rejoining the International Criminal Court (ICC), whose prosecutor plans to resume an investigation into the previous government's bloody "war on drugs". The Philippines withdrew from the ICC in 2019, with then President Rodrigo Duterte accusing it of...
White House: U.S. Will Not Be Intimidated by China; Pelosi Has Right to Visit Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said on Monday it expected China in coming days to escalate its response to a potential visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan and said the United States would not be intimidated. China's actions could include firing missiles near Taiwan, large-scale...
Putin Says No One Can Win a Nuclear War
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday there could be no winners in a nuclear war and no such war should ever be started. The Kremlin leader made the comment in a letter to participants of a conference on the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT), more than five months into his war on Ukraine.
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
Blinken Warns China, Distances White House From Pelosi Trip to Taiwan
America’s top diplomat on Monday distanced the Biden administration from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s all-but-confirmed trip to Taiwan later this week while also warning China against following through on the dangerous military escalations it has pledged in response. “The speaker will make her own decisions about whether or...
Russia's Medvedev Dismisses Biden's Arms Pact Call
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's former president dismissed a call by U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to press on with talks on a new nuclear arms treaty, saying the appeal was out of place in a changed world. Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy head of Russia's Security Council, said he had told...
Mexico Deports 126 Venezuelan Migrants
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico deported 126 Venezuelan migrants who did not have proper permission to be in the country, the National Migration Institute (INM) said on Saturday. The 117 men and nine women were not able to prove their legal entry into Mexico, an INM statement said. The migrants...
U.S. Jet That Flew Pelosi to Malaysia Departs From Kuala Lumpur
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - A U.S. air force jet that flew U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Malaysia has left the capital Kuala Lumpur, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24 and Reuters witnesses. Reuters could not immediately establish if Pelosi or her delegation were on the plane. Pelosi was...
Accused Russian says U.S. charges of election interference are nonsense
MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Russian man charged by the United States with orchestrating a multi-year effort to use political groups to sow discord, spread propaganda and interfere in U.S. elections said the accusations against him were politically motivated nonsense.
Apple Drops Mask Requirements for Most of Its Corporate Workers - the Verge
(Reuters) - Apple Inc is dropping its mask mandate for corporate employees at most locations, the Verge reported on Monday, citing an internal memo. (https://bit.ly/3oJ3EQN) This comes even as COVID-19 infections in the United States have been on the rise with the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron variant accounting for more than 90% of infections, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
U.S. Navy Deploys Four Warships East of Taiwan as Pelosi Heads to Taipei
HONG KONG (Reuters) - As U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi headed to Taipei on Tuesday amid intensifying warnings from China, four U.S. warships, including an aircraft carrier, were positioned in waters east of the island on "routine" deployments. The carrier USS Ronald Reagan had transited the South China...
Ukraine Gets More U.S., German Rocket Launcher Systems - Minister
(Reuters) - Ukraine has received more German and U.S.-made multiple rocket launcher systems, part of a series of deliveries of the high-precision heavy weapons promised by its allies, its defence minister said on Monday. The government in Kyiv has repeatedly pleaded with the West to send more long-range artillery as...
A2 Milk Jumps Before Halt on FDA Nod News, Denies Report
(Reuters) - Shares of New Zealand's a2 Milk Co Ltd jumped more than 12% before trading in the stock was halted, after local media reported that the dairy company was close to winning an approval to sell baby formula in the United States. A2 dismissed the report. The company had...
