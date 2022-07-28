MasterCard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) _ MasterCard Inc. (MA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.28 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had profit of $2.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.56 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.36 per share.

The processor of debit and credit card payments posted revenue of $5.5 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.27 billion.

