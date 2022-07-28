WEATHER 7-28-29-2022: 50/50 and A Wet Friday

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 245 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-290745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 245 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. A few storms may become strong to severe, with damaging winds and small hail. Localized heavy downpours will be possible, which may lead to flash flooding in flood-prone areas. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Scattered thunderstorms with localized flash flooding will be possible through the weekend. A few storms may be severe Friday, with damaging wind gusts being the main concern.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 98. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10am, then showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. High near 87. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

