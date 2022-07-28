New Missouri rock from Tidal Volume, Dark Below, The Many Colored Death

Rock 'n' roll keeps radiating from Missouri, with new full-lengths and singles from bands with Columbia roots. Here are just three of the recent offerings listeners can take for a satisfying spin.

Tidal Volume, "Rewrite the Bad Parts"

As an art form, rock music was never meant to be safe or conventional. Tidal Volume, a St. Louis band with Columbia roots, underlines that truth till the paper practically rips with "Rewrite the Bad Parts," out next week.

In these 10 songs, the band often distinguishes itself on the strength of its serrated wit; in other moments, the songs grow beautifully, nakedly vulnerable. Somewhere between those two sensibilities, hopeful melodies ring through the mix.

A musical lineage reveals itself throughout the record, as Tidal Volume braids strands of radio-friendly alt-rock, emo and classic pop. Opener "American Boyfriend" throws it back to the heyday of bands like Third Eye Blind as big, insistent guitars and initially distant drums swell and merge, forming a shimmering sound.

"This Dark" follows, its acoustic strumming quickly converted into gleaming synth-pop. Per its mode and manner, the band sets the dark and light right next to each other as a way of examining both.

Singer Zach Sullentrup barely finishes dropping a Carly Rae Jepsen reference before being answered by an anguished howl; Sullentrup later sums their lyrical philosophy, singing, "I've never been a ray of sunshine / but when did I get this dark?"

"Jamie (Riley)" perfectly unites the band's influences, a heartbroken, forward-moving ballad that filters the unrequited feelings of Pinegrove through a quietly full, Hold Steady-shaped sound complete with cascading piano and gang vocals.

As opening lyrics go, Sullentrup's "We're the same / slow to judge, but quick to take the blame" is nearly perfect, setting the mood for the plaintive, piano-driven cut "Want Your Love."

Later, "Fossils Corrode" shows off the clear connection between strains of pop-punk and early 1950s and '60s rock. The title track follows a melodic glide and Sullentrup's more organized stream-of-consciousness into a thoughtful take on discovering, then embracing your life's second act.

Penultimate track "Crypto" is perhaps the best example yet of Sullentrup and Co.'s sense of humor, cribbing a little Sublime, then bending it toward the absurd:

"I don't practice Santeria," Sullentrup sings, "or really any other songs. If I had a million dollars, I would probably spend it all on some nebulous cryptocurrency."

Tidal Volume's sarcasm and emotional IQ are not separate forces to be balanced, but sound like outgrowths of its members' external and internal awareness. Being this open-armed rarely feels safe, but it brings truth and depth to a rock 'n' roll record that also happens to be a blast to experience.

"Rewrite the Bad Parts" releases Aug. 5. Learn more about the band at https://tidalvolume.bandcamp.com/.

New singles from Dark Below, The Many Colored Death

A pair of potent Columbia trios are back with hard-charging new singles. "Tense," from Dark Below, opens on a brief pairing of plaintive piano and dark arpeggios before giving way to rippling guitars. The arrangement suits its subject — mental health and the consistent presence of inner turmoil — by replicating rhythms of tension and relief, noise and momentary calm.

Frontman Josh Campbell delivers a radio-ready hook, with stop-on-a-dime rhythm section Josh Grove (bass) and Quin Koldan (drums) framing the melody with fits and starts that resemble anxious breathing.

The very model of a professional rock 'n' roll band, The Many Colored Death has created a deep catalog of compelling anthems. "Big Time Spin," the band's latest, only burnishes its track record, finding the perfect balance between huge, chugging rock and deceptively powerful flourishes.

Singer Brent Moore's arena range leads the way, sounding calls that prime a response from one of the band's most involved vocal arrangements yet. Like athletes who anticipate each other's next move, Moore, bassist Preston Rodgers and drummer Shea Spence create their own nimble momentum — fashioning layers of sound, then peeling them back in dynamic fashion. This is yet another big-time song for the trio.

Aarik Danielsen is the features and culture editor for the Tribune. Contact him at adanielsen@columbiatribune.com or by calling 573-815-1731. Find him on Twitter @aarikdanielsen.