United Bankshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) on Thursday reported net income of $95.6 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Charleston, West Virginia, said it had earnings of 71 cents per share.

The holding company for United Bank posted revenue of $271.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $258.5 million, which beat Street forecasts.

