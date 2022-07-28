Woman hit by firetruck dies after walking into roadway

MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was called to the scene of a crash that occurred Thursday morning in Northumberland County.

Crews responded to a crash that occurred on Route 147 between Toad Valley Road and Hickory Road in Mahanoy Township

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Rebecca Wenrich, 66, of Dalmatia, walked into the roadway and was struck by a firetruck.

Wenrich was pronounced dead on the scene and the next of kin was notified. There were no other injuries involved in the crash.

Both lanes of travel were closed but have since reopened on Route 147 as of 9:00 a.m.

