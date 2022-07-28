ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, PA

Woman hit by firetruck dies after walking into roadway

By Zachary Smith, Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FqLGZ_0gw1ErUA00

MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was called to the scene of a crash that occurred Thursday morning in Northumberland County.

Crews responded to a crash that occurred on Route 147 between Toad Valley Road and Hickory Road in Mahanoy Township

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Rebecca Wenrich, 66, of Dalmatia, walked into the roadway and was struck by a firetruck.

One dead in Casey Highway crash

Wenrich was pronounced dead on the scene and the next of kin was notified. There were no other injuries involved in the crash.

Both lanes of travel were closed but have since reopened on Route 147 as of 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northumberland County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
City
Dalmatia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Northumberland, PA
Northumberland County, PA
Accidents
Northumberland County, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Pennsylvania State Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBRE

WBRE

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy