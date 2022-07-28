Lesser charges for suspects in beating death of teen at I Promise school

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — New court documents show the suspects initially charged with murder in the beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming outside the I Promise School in Akron on June 2 have been indicted by a Summit County grand jury on lesser charges.

Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, is charged with two counts each of involuntary manslaughter and assault.

Tyler Stafford, 19, is charged with one count each of involuntary manslaughter and assault.

Donovon Jones, 21, is charged with two counts of assault.

The three suspects, all from Akron, appeared in Akron Municipal Court in June and entered not guilty pleas.

The judge ordered the suspects to wear a GPS tracking device with a $1 million bond.

Police said Liming and his friends were involved in a fight that evening with a group of males who were reportedly playing basketball on the property. Liming’ s friends reportedly called 911 after the victim was knocked unconscious and beat up.

Liming’s father, Bill, released the following statement:

“On behalf of our family, we are grieving. We are a beautifully multi-cultural family with white, African American, and Filipino family members who share the vision of strength by coming together rather than pulling apart everything we hold dear at the seams. Rather than become bitter, we are choosing to fall back on our faith. We have always taught all of our children to love everyone. We will continue that lesson knowing full well that not everyone in the world we live in feels the same. Our family will continue to let faith guide us through these unbelievable times and we will pay better attention to our surroundings and where we go.

This summer has been a horrific summer of violence and tragedy here in Akron. Our family is not the only ones who have had to suffer. We know that every situation is different but we also recognize a common grief that our family shares with so many other families whose loved ones have been taken from them, both young and old. We stand shoulder to shoulder with all of the families who are struggling in their grief just as we are struggling beside them with ours. Love will win. Of that, I am certain- not politics, not division, but love. And so by love our family will find a way. That is who we are.”

