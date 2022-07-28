Lawmakers sound alarm over US military recruitment crisis: ‘Why would I join?’

The youth of this country are being indoctrinated through the public school system and universities to hate this country. With that philosophy why would any of them want to join the military and potentially give their lives for such a “horrible” country.
I think maybe before we kick anymore sand in Putin's face we might want to see if America can raise an Army. Politicizing the Army with political correctness did not help . The destruction of Army tradition by things like tinkering with the Confederate names on military bases isn't helping. Many Southerners honor their ancestors not necessarily their cause.
The federal govt has gone to the dark side.Waging war against the Constitution. Siding with foreign leaders against the Constitution.Selling off the land to foreign govts.
