ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers sound alarm over US military recruitment crisis: ‘Why would I join?’

By Anders Hagstrom
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxnews.com

Comments / 68

Ter&Mar
3d ago

The youth of this country are being indoctrinated through the public school system and universities to hate this country. With that philosophy why would any of them want to join the military and potentially give their lives for such a “horrible” country.

Reply(1)
20
Hank Thomas
2d ago

I think maybe before we kick anymore sand in Putin's face we might want to see if America can raise an Army. Politicizing the Army with political correctness did not help . The destruction of Army tradition by things like tinkering with the Confederate names on military bases isn't helping. Many Southerners honor their ancestors not necessarily their cause.

Reply(1)
15
Arr Jay
2d ago

The federal govt has gone to the dark side.Waging war against the Constitution. Siding with foreign leaders against the Constitution.Selling off the land to foreign govts.

Reply(2)
13
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Crow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Military Recruitment#Military Service#Recruiting#The U S Marines#Space Force#Air Force#Navy#The U S Army#Republicans#Army Ranger#National Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Vietnam
Fox News

Fox News

773K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy