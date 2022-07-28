Smashed-in window leads to arson fire at Reynoldsburg barbershop, firefighters say

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Someone intentionally started a fire Thursday morning at a Reynoldsburg barbershop, according to the Truro Township fire chief.

When NBC4 came back later in the day to Grooves Barber & Beauty Salon, the target of the arsonist, the majority of the storefront’s windows and entrance door were boarded up with wood. A sign posted over the boards reads “Fire officials suspect this fire was a result of arson,” and offers a $5,000 reward for information that would identify who started it.

Signs at Grooves Barber & Beauty in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, on July 28, 2022. (NBC4 Photo/Anna Hoffman)

Firefighters work the scene of a fire on July 28, 2022, at Grooves Barber & Beauty Salon. (NBC4 Photo/Ronald Clark)

Truro Township firefighters went to the barbershop at 6533 E. Livingston Ave. after getting reports of a fire at 3:48 a.m. Witnesses saw someone throw something through the window of the barbershop before the fire started, Truro Township Fire Chief Jeff Sharps told NBC4.

Firefighters had contained the fire by 4:40. While the front of the shop was covered in particle board, the township’s fire department reported mainly water damage as the end result of the incident. There were no reports of injuries or anyone inside the building during the fire.

With the cause ruled as arson, Reynoldsburg police will also assist in the investigation. The sign on the barbershop asked anyone with information about the fire to call 614-866-6622.

A 2019 photo from Google Maps showed what the Grooves storefront looked like before the fire.

