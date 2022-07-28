3-vehicle accident caused traffic on Mass. Pike in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Significant traffic was reported on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike in Chicopee Thursday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant Paul Sullivan, traffic was delayed after a three-car crash. A driver from Palmer was taken to Baystate Medical Center.

The crash is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police.

