Chicopee, MA

3-vehicle accident caused traffic on Mass. Pike in Chicopee

By Ashley Shook
 3 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Significant traffic was reported on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike in Chicopee Thursday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant Paul Sullivan, traffic was delayed after a three-car crash. A driver from Palmer was taken to Baystate Medical Center.

The crash is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

