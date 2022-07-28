Camille Vasquez says Johnny Depp's legal team needed a 'woman's perspective' in Amber Heard trial and that she was 'lucky' to be on it

The attorney Camille Vasquez and actor Johnny Depp at Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia during his defamation trial against Amber Heard. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez told "CBS Mornings" she felt "lucky" to be on his legal team.

She said she felt it was important to have a woman on the case.

Vasquez was part of Depp's trial against Amber Heard, who implied she was a victim of domestic abuse.

In a teaser clip of her interview with "CBS Mornings," Vasquez said that after working for Depp for almost five years, it was important for her to be on a case that was "most personal" to the actor.

"It was important to have a woman on the team," Vasquez told the host Gayle King in the teaser clip . "This case called for a woman's perspective and I was the lucky person chosen to do this job."

Vasquez said it was "hard work and luck" that got her the job in the end and that she did not take it "lightly."

"This was his name, this was his life. It was important," she added.

Vasquez worked alongside lead attorney Benjamin Chew in Depp's highly-publicized defamation case against Heard at a Fairfax County court in Virginia earlier this year.

Depp sued Heard for defamation over a December 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she implied she was a survivor of sexual and domestic violence. She did not name Depp in the piece. Heard then countersued.

In the trial's closing statement, Vasquez told the court: "Abuse is a reality for far too many women but the overwhelming evidence, and weight of that evidence, shows it's not her story, it's not Ms. Heard's story."

Jurors found both Depp and Heard liable for defaming each other but awarded Depp more in damages.

Vasquez became somewhat of an internet celebrity during the trial, and was later promoted to partner at her law firm, Brown Rudnick. She has since taken on another legal case for Depp.

She has denied being in a romantic relationship with Depp, calling the rumors that they were dating "sexist."

The full "CBS Mornings" interview is expected to air on Thursday.