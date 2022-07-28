ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Camille Vasquez says Johnny Depp's legal team needed a 'woman's perspective' in Amber Heard trial and that she was 'lucky' to be on it

By Sophia Ankel
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVcas_0gw1AdW400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jMjrb_0gw1AdW400
The attorney Camille Vasquez and actor Johnny Depp at Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia during his defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS

  • Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez told "CBS Mornings" she felt "lucky" to be on his legal team.
  • She said she felt it was important to have a woman on the case.
  • Vasquez was part of Depp's trial against Amber Heard, who implied she was a victim of domestic abuse.

The attorney Camille Vasquez said that Johnny Depp's legal team needed a "woman's perspective" in his trial against Amber Heard and that she was "lucky" to be on it.

In a teaser clip of her interview with "CBS Mornings," Vasquez said that after working for Depp for almost five years, it was important for her to be on a case that was "most personal" to the actor.

"It was important to have a woman on the team," Vasquez told the host Gayle King in the teaser clip . "This case called for a woman's perspective and I was the lucky person chosen to do this job."

Vasquez said it was "hard work and luck" that got her the job in the end and that she did not take it "lightly."

"This was his name, this was his life. It was important," she added.

Vasquez worked alongside lead attorney Benjamin Chew in Depp's highly-publicized defamation case against Heard at a Fairfax County court in Virginia earlier this year.

Depp sued Heard for defamation over a December 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she implied she was a survivor of sexual and domestic violence. She did not name Depp in the piece. Heard then countersued.

In the trial's closing statement, Vasquez told the court: "Abuse is a reality for far too many women but the overwhelming evidence, and weight of that evidence, shows it's not her story, it's not Ms. Heard's story."

Jurors found both Depp and Heard liable for defaming each other but awarded Depp more in damages.

Vasquez became somewhat of an internet celebrity during the trial, and was later promoted to partner at her law firm, Brown Rudnick. She has since taken on another legal case for Depp.

She has denied being in a romantic relationship with Depp, calling the rumors that they were dating "sexist."

The full "CBS Mornings" interview is expected to air on Thursday.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 6

Annmarie Kolb
3d ago

I know Camille is an excellent attorney she did very well by Johnny knowing that Amber was lying the whole time she proved it Johnny needed his life back Disney was very cruel to him by firing him before before they even knew the outcome he won that trial and he should have won that trial he's a wonderful honest man and I know that Camille as a fiance and I know that Johnny is an excellent Entertainer but on the other hand I do think that Johnny and Camille would make a great pair but that's only my opinion good luck Johnny

Reply(3)
14
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gayle King
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Benjamin Chew
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Defamation#Reuters#Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Insider

Insider

510K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy