Backpack giveaway set for Saturday in Phoenix

Phoenix Councilmember Betty Guardado invites families to a back-to-school backpack giveaway Saturday, July 30.

The event will take place 6-9 p.m. at American Family Fields of Phoenix, 51st and West Whitton avenues.

This year, in addition to providing 1,000 backpacks with school supplies, the councilmember's office also will provide gift cards for uniforms and other necessities.

There also will be food trucks, children’s activities, live music and giveaways.

Parking will be at 3600 N. 51st Ave.