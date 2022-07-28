ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Backpack giveaway set for Saturday in Phoenix

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjSMO_0gw16l6t00

Phoenix Councilmember Betty Guardado invites families to a back-to-school backpack giveaway Saturday, July 30.

The event will take place 6-9 p.m.  at American Family Fields of Phoenix, 51st and West Whitton avenues.

This year, in addition to providing 1,000 backpacks with school supplies, the councilmember's office also will provide gift cards for uniforms and other necessities.

There also will be food trucks, children’s activities, live music and giveaways.

Parking will be at 3600 N. 51st Ave.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpacks#Food Truck#Charity#American Family Fields
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy