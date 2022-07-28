Love Island fans spot Luca Bish on Channel 4 reality cop series

Love Island contestant Luca Bish has been one of the most talked-about faces throughout Love Island 2022 , but some eagle-eyed fans have spotted him making an appearance in a very different show over on Channel 4!

We might have just enjoyed seeing Luca Bish and Gemma Owen getting to grips with parenthood along with the other islanders on Wednesday night (July 27), but fans of the Channel 4 reality series Night Coppers were surprised to see him popping up in the show as he enjoyed a night out in Brighton dressed up as a Christmas elf.

Night Coppers is a Channel 4 reality show dedicated to giving an inside look at the lives of British police officers working the night shift in Brighton. In the third episode of the series (which aired on Tuesday, July 26), the officers were dealing with a fight between some men dressed up as elves.

It should be noted that Luca himself wasn't involved in any of the trouble, he was simply seen passing by the camera whilst enjoying a night on the town with a few friends as the officers and the Night Coppers crew passed by.

Fans were very surprised to spot him in the show, and many headed over to social media to share the news!

One wrote: I've just seen Luca Bish on Night Coppers Channel 4, dressed as an elf, wonder what Gemma will think of this???"

See more

Another wrote: "just watching Night Coppers on Ch4 and look who walks on by, it's only Luca"

See more

A third wrote: "as if I've just seen Luca on #NightCoppers episode 3 dressed as an elf in Brighton. About 15-20 mins into the episode aired this week. It's him I swear."

See more

There were plenty more fans who spotted the islander out on the town, too!

See more See moreSee more

Love Island 2022 began on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub , and new episodes air nightly at the same time in the same place. Episodes will be made available to stream the following morning on BritBox . The finale is expected to air on August 1.

Love Island 2022 premiered in the US on Hulu on Tuesday, June 21, with new episodes airing Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Meanwhile, Night Coppers continues on Tuesdays at 9 pm on Channel 4.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.