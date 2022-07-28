ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Love Island fans spot Luca Bish on Channel 4 reality cop series

By Martin Shore
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EV4T9_0gw16bHd00

Love Island contestant Luca Bish has been one of the most talked-about faces throughout Love Island 2022 , but some eagle-eyed fans have spotted him making an appearance in a very different show over on Channel 4!

We might have just enjoyed seeing Luca Bish and Gemma Owen getting to grips with parenthood along with the other islanders on Wednesday night (July 27), but fans of the Channel 4 reality series Night Coppers were surprised to see him popping up in the show as he enjoyed a night out in Brighton dressed up as a Christmas elf.

Night Coppers is a Channel 4 reality show dedicated to giving an inside look at the lives of British police officers working the night shift in Brighton. In the third episode of the series (which aired on Tuesday, July 26), the officers were dealing with a fight between some men dressed up as elves.

It should be noted that Luca himself wasn't involved in any of the trouble, he was simply seen passing by the camera whilst enjoying a night on the town with a few friends as the officers and the Night Coppers crew passed by.

Fans were very surprised to spot him in the show, and many headed over to social media to share the news!

One wrote: I've just seen Luca Bish on Night Coppers Channel 4, dressed as an elf, wonder what Gemma will think of this???"

See more

Another wrote: "just watching Night Coppers on Ch4 and look who walks on by, it's only Luca"

See more

A third wrote: "as if I've just seen Luca on #NightCoppers episode 3 dressed as an elf in Brighton. About 15-20 mins into the episode aired this week. It's him I swear."

See more

There were plenty more fans who spotted the islander out on the town, too!

See more See more
See more

Love Island 2022 began on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub , and new episodes air nightly at the same time in the same place. Episodes will be made available to stream the following morning on BritBox . The finale is expected to air on August 1.

Love Island 2022 premiered in the US on Hulu on Tuesday, June 21, with new episodes airing Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Meanwhile, Night Coppers continues on Tuesdays at 9 pm on Channel 4.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity

Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

146
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy