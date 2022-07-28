ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

At last! Apple TV can finally stream Sky TV live and on-demand

By Joe Svetlik
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31aIkt_0gw16ZT300

Apple TV can finally stream Sky TV both live and on-demand. That's because – after years of waiting – the Sky Go app has finally landed on Apple's streaming box.

Sky Go has been available on Apple's iPhones and iPads for years, as well as on Android devices. Sky customers have been crying out for an Apple TV app for a long time.

The app is available for both the Apple TV 4K and standard Apple TV HD.

However, the Sky Go app on Apple TV+ can only be used by Sky Q Multiscreen or Sky Glass Whole Home customers. So if you bought Sky Go as an add-on for your mobile devices, you can't use it on your Apple TV streaming box.

The Sky Go app also doesn't include every Sky channel, but it does feature more than 100 available for live streaming. You can also watch box sets on-demand.

Customers with Sky Cinema and Sky Sports packages can also stream those respective channels through the app on their Apple TV device.

The Sky Go app on Apple TV even features the trademark blue EPG familiar to Sky users. Though in the age of the image-heavy Netflix UI – and Amazon Prime Video's new look , which is heavily inspired by Netflix – some would argue Sky Go's interface looks a little staid, or even dated.

The Sky Go app is available now on the App Store .

MORE:

Read our Sky Q review

Here are the best TVs you can buy right now

Cheaper Apple TV incoming? New Apple TV 2022: stick design, release date rumours, price predictions and more

ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

