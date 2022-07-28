Port Health: Patients using mobile clinic

While many communities across the country saw increases in substance abuse during the pandemic, Perquimans County did not, says an official with a regional agency providing mental health and substance abuse services.

In fact, says Port Health Outpatient Supervisor Gary Stanley, the agency saw a decrease in substance abuse patients during COVID-19’s peak.

“We all know that substance use did not disappear during that time,” Stanley said. “However, for various reasons we saw a drop in new substance use patients.”

Even so, the mobile clinic Port Health operates in Perquimans in partnership with Trillium Health Resources, has provided a major boost to residents who need help with mental health care and substance abuse over the past year and a half.

“We started mid-COVID,” said Stanley. “We don’t have a point of reference on the unit’s ultimate success; however, suffice it to say that it did not take long for patients and the local population to learn of our presence. We only have a 1.5-year mobile unit footprint in Perquimans so we continue to learn and evolve.”

The mobile unit, co-branded with Port and Trillium’s names and logos on the vehicle, is parked on Granby Street, adjacent to the Perquimans County Recreational Department Complex, in Hertford, on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 pm. The clinic is staffed by a license therapist each week, while a certified medical assistant and a virtual prescription service are available on alternating weeks.

“While we are a non-profit agency, we act as a public mental health operation, so we can see local citizens both insured and uninsured,” said Stanley.

The community’s use of the clinic has been encouraging, Stanley said. The number of patients varies weekly, with anywhere from 10 to 25 seen on any Wednesday. While services patients require also vary, many receive individual therapy, injections and med-checks.

The mobile unit offers services similar to those offered at Port’s brick-and-mortar clinic in Elizabeth City.

When Trillium launched its Mobile Integrated Care Clinic for Perquimans and surrounding counties a year ago, Cindy Ehlers, the agency’s chief operating officer, said the unit was designed to increase access to mental heath care, substance abuse services and other health care.

“The pandemic has provided physical evidence to the disparities experienced by people of color and rural residents in our health care system,” she said. “If provider locations are not accessible or available, people often miss basic treatments or procedures for preventable conditions.”

Ehler said Trillium “is excited to work with PORT to meet our communities where they live to help ease access and improve their well-being.”

Tom Savidge, CEO with PORT, noted at the time that his agency operates 20 clinics across eastern North Carolina but that many residents still “have difficulty accessing the care they need.”

“Lack of transportation or trouble scheduling an appointment can prevent someone from seeing a provider,” he said. “Mobile clinics like this are critical to providing equitable health care in our rural counties.”

Stanley said the potential for Port Health to expand the mobile unit’s use in Perquimans is “huge.”

“At some future date, we hope to expand the mobile unit locations to different locations and different days,” he said. “It’s still a fluid situation as we learn and respond to new unforeseeable challenges.”

One potential expanded use of the mobile clinic and its staff would be in the aftermath of natural disasters like hurricanes or tornadoes, he said.

“The bottom-line is that the needs of local citizens are being met in a new and unique way,” Stanley said. “People have found us and we are busy.”