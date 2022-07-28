Some AEMC members in Perquimans, Chowan to see short outage early Friday

A number of Albemarle Electric Membership Cooperative members in Perquimans and Chowan counties should expect to temporarily lose power Friday morning while the electric cooperative completes an emergency repair project.

Perquimans Emergency Services said AEMC's planned outage will start at 7 a.m. and last about 30 minutes.

Areas and roads in Perquimans affected by the outage will include: New Hope, Old Neck, Winfall, Lake Swamp, Chiquapin, Hickory Cross, Turnpike and Ainsley.

Perquimans Emergency Services said a "small portion" of AEMC members in Chowan will be affected. It said the outage will "affect the same members" who lost power during an outage the night of July 22.