Perquimans County, NC

Some AEMC members in Perquimans, Chowan to see short outage early Friday

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

A number of Albemarle Electric Membership Cooperative members in Perquimans and Chowan counties should expect to temporarily lose power Friday morning while the electric cooperative completes an emergency repair project.

Perquimans Emergency Services said AEMC's planned outage will start at 7 a.m. and last about 30 minutes.

Areas and roads in Perquimans affected by the outage will include: New Hope, Old Neck, Winfall, Lake Swamp, Chiquapin, Hickory Cross, Turnpike and Ainsley.

Perquimans Emergency Services said a "small portion" of AEMC members in Chowan will be affected. It said the outage will "affect the same members" who lost power during an outage the night of July 22.

The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

