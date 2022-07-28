County legislators turn up the heat this week

Things got a little steamy for Genesee County legislators Tuesday night.

The group walked in the county’s fair parade and then worked the Chuckwagon for the evening.

“As we all know, we're probably still a little warm from last night,” County Chairwoman Shelley Stein said during the Legislature meeting Wednesday. “And I will tell you, this is a group of hard-working people. We were on the front lines, and sometimes we lost our way. But as a group, we worked really well together. It was team building.”

Never mind the heatstroke, slightly tinged fingers, or burned hands on those front line volunteers, she said, with one legislator serving as the fry guy, another tracking the money, others flipping burgers and all of them otherwise absorbing the grill’s heat.

It was for a good cause, Stein said: the proceeds went to the Genesee County Agricultural Society, a group of volunteers who plan, organize and implement the weeklong event.

“It was an opportunity to see Genesee County agriculture shine,” she said. “Hats off to the Genesee County Fair.”

Fair activities have been scheduled every day since a horse show kicked off the event last Friday evening. It runs through Saturday at the fairgrounds on Route 5, Batavia. Click here for the schedule

Top photo: Genesee County Legislators John Deleo, back, Gary Maha, center, and Christian Yunker, front, work the food service at the Chuckwagon Tuesday at Genesee County Fair. Above, the legislators participate in the fair parade. Photos submitted by Lisa Casey.