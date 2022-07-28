Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Brady Fest, Milwaukee Brewfest, German Fest
The city of festivals strikes again! There are tons of events going on this weekend, including not one, not, two, not three, but FOUR festivals! From German Fest to Mimosa Fest, there's something for everyone to check out.
Here's the full list:
FRIDAY
Sounds of Summer: The Lovemonkeys
- 6-9 p.m.
- Bayshore
- 5800 N. Bayshore Drive
- Henry Maier Festival Park
- 200 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee,
- Milwaukee Improv
- Multiple Shows - 7/31
- 20110 Lower Un St.
- Brookfield, WI 53045
- 7/28-7/30
- 54th St, & 1st Avenue (East of the Museums)
- Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
- 7/27-7/31
- Racine County Fairgrounds,
- 19805 Durand Ave,
- Union Grove, WI 53182, USA
AMC Homecoming Car Show Swap Meet
- 8AM - 4PM
- Kennedy Park
- Kenosha, WI
- 4PM –
- Starts at Southport Park - Ends at Kenosha History Center
- Kenosha, WI
SATURDAY
- McKinley Park
- 1750 N Lincoln Memorial Dr,
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- Noon- 8:30 p.m.
- 8633 W Brown Deer Rd,
- Milwaukee, WI
South Milwaukee Heritage Days Parade
- 11:00 a.m.
- 8th & Milwaukee Avenue
- South Milwaukee, WI
2022 Kenosha Homecoming Car Show & Swap Meet
- 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
- Kennedy Park
- Kenosha, WI
SUNDAY
Mimosa Fest
- 10:00 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Bottle House 42
- 1130 N 9th St.
- Milwaukee, WI 53233
Comments / 0