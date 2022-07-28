Ravens, Orioles pay tribute to Baltimore sports superfan Mo Gaba

Mo Gaba was the biggest Baltimore sports fan in town.

Two years after his death, the Ravens and Orioles are making sure his memory lives on. On July 28, 2020, 14-year-old Mo Gaba lost his battle with cancer. The Orioles celebrated Mo's life as part of their inaugural 'Mo Gaba Day’ Thursday at Orioles Park at Camden Yards.

Friends, family and caretakers from Johns Hopkins Children's Center were on hand to celebrate Mo's life. His mom, Sonsy Gaba, also threw out the first pitch.

“He would be so excited,” Sonsy Gaba said. “He wouldn't be able to fathom how big this is him. He'd say, ‘What did I do, I didn't do anything" but, little did he know he did so much to help everyone and he didn't realize it.”

The Orioles made Mo Gaba a member of the Orioles Hall of Fame. Mo was the second person to receive the Wild Bill Hagy Award as one of the team's most passionate fans.

“Today, we celebrate the life and legacy of Mo Gaba, our forever 10th Man,” the Orioles said on social media.

The Orioles' Charitable Foundation matched donations made by fans.

The Orioles went out and beat Tampa, 3-0, which included an inside-the-park home run by Trey Mancini, who homered last year on July 28.

"I know [Mo] was up there, smiling and laughing at me running around the bases,” Mancini said.

The Ravens social media team even tweeted out a video montage in memory of Mo.

“We miss you Mo,” the Ravens said.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh even addressed Mo Gaba at training camp Thursday.

"He was everyone's favorite Ravens fan, Mo Gaba, may he rest in peace," Harbaugh said. "We love that kid. I'm going to show a video and talk about Mo in the team meeting tonight with the guys, God Bless Mo."

Mo Gaba was the super fan of Baltimore sports.

He suffered through four bouts of cancer.

He was first diagnosed at 9 years old and soon lost his site. He may have had problems with his eyes but his heart was bigger than most.

“When I'm at work, I'm thinking he's asleep but, he loves listening to the radio and he loves sports and he loves the Baltimore sports and he fell in love with the Orioles,” Sonsy Gaba said. Mom can take solace that Mo may not have been here today but, his memory was here in the hearts of all the fans and all the players.

“I'm so proud of him,” Sonsy Gaba said. “I wish he was here to see it.”