ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan groping spree: Man sought in 6 incidents over 2 days

By Aaron Feis
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzX6j_0gw0uQHK00

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man is wanted by police for accosting six people over the course of two days throughout Manhattan, according to the NYPD.

In each incident, the man approached his victim from behind, grabbed their buttocks, and then ran off, authorities said.

More Manhattan News

No injuries were reported in the attacks, which police said occurred:

  • At East 8th Street and Fifth Avenue, around 2:30 p.m. on July 20
  • At Greenwich Avenue and Sixth Avenues, around 3 p.m. on July 20
  • On East 12th Street between Second and Third avenues, around 12:50 p.m. on July 21
  • On East 12th Street between Second and Third avenues, around 12:55 p.m. on July 21
  • At East 12th Street and Third Avenue, around 1 p.m. on July 21
  • At West 28th Street and Seventh Avenue, around 1:50 p.m. on July 21

Police described the assailant as approximately 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with a large build, brown eyes, a bald head, and a salt-and-pepper beard.

Investigators released two surveillance images of the suspect. In the first image, taken after the fourth attack, the suspect was seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray shorts, and sneakers.

More Crime News

In the second, captured around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday inside the No. 1 train station at West 28th Street and 7th Avenue, the suspect wore a blue and orange Knicks jersey, a black t-shirt, shorts, and black sneakers with white socks.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#New York Knicks#Crime News#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

PIX11

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy