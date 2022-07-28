ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Fairfield, CT

Sean Jamieson Named to Dean's List at Western New England University

hamlethub.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Education
State
Massachusetts State
City
New Fairfield, CT
State
Connecticut State
New Fairfield, CT
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Jamieson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Us News#Western Massachusetts#Ct#Northeastern College#Wne#World Report#Undergraduate Engineering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy