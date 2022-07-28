Kate and Rio Ferdinand: Molly-Mae Hague and Sam Faiers among stars to send love to couple after miscarriage

Celebrities have sent their love to Kate and Rio Ferdinand after the pair announced that they had lost their unborn baby.

Writing on Instagram on Wednesday (27 July), Kate, 31, posted a black and white image of herself in a hospital room, wearing a hospital gown and socks, with her feet up on a bed.

“The last time I was in this hospital I was having Cree, but this time it was because our baby had no heartbeat in our 12 week scan and I had to have surgery,” she wrote.

“We were so excited and planning a space for our new baby in our family, we just couldn’t wait to share our news with you all, but unfortunately sometimes life just doesn’t go as we plan.

“So much to say, but somehow I can’t find the words. Absolutely devastated and heartbroken… but couldn’t be more grateful for the hugs I got from my big(ger) babies coming through the door when we arrived home.”

Celebrity friends of the couple sent their support on social media, with Samantha Faiers writing: “This is heartbreaking. Sending you lots of love and strength.”

Former Big Brother winner Kate Lawler said: “Oh Kate. I’m so deeply sorry for you and your lovely family. Sending you so much love and hugs.”

Vicky Pattison commented: “I’m so sorry babe,”, while Molly-Mae Hague wrote: “I’m so beyond sorry Kate. Sending you all the [love] in the world.”

Kate and her ex-footballer husband share one-year-old Cree. The former The Only Way Is Essex star is also stepmother to Rio’s three older children, Lorenz, 15, Tate, 13, and 10-year-old Tia.

Kate and Rio, 43, married in 2019. The football pundit lost his first wife, Rebecca Ellison, to breast cancer in 2015.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact the Miscarriage Association helpline on 01924 200799 or email the charity at info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.