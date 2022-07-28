Podcast: The drought, this time in northern Mexico

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Ramirez, arrives to get free water at the Topo Chico plant on July 18, 2022, in Monterrey, Mexico. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

A drought has drained the reservoirs that provide most of the water for 5 million residents who live around Monterrey, the financial capital of northern Mexico. The crisis has sparked widespread upheaval. Anger is mounting at government officials who allow the region’s factories to continue pulling water from the strained aquifer via private wells while some residents are left without water for days.

Today, we take a look at the city and an unfolding crisis that experts say is a stark warning for the rest of Mexico and the American West. Read the full transcript.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times foreign correspondent Kate Linthicum

More reading:

Taps have run dry in Monterrey, Mexico, where there is water for factories but not for residents

Podcast: Drought wants your carne asada and iPhone

Western megadrought is worst in 1,200 years, intensified by climate change, study finds

