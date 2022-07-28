ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

‘Countless water rescues’ in southeast Kentucky

By Bryan Hughes
 3 days ago

UPDATE (11:21 a.m. on Thursday, July 28): Water rescues continue throughout Eastern Kentucky.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt tells 13 News that there are “countless” water rescues happening now in Floyd County. He said they are using any kind of boats they can find, including private boats and jet skis, to rescue people.

Pike County, KY (WOWK) – Flooding went to another level in southern Pike and southern Floyd counties in southeast Kentucky.

Rain totals around Hazard Kentucky totaled around 10 inches overnight with Flash Flood Emergencies issued by the National Weather Service out of Jackson, KY. This was life threatening weather as storms produced catastrophic flooding.

Mobile homes floated away with no accounting for the people in them across Perry County, many roads are impassable, mudslides have been reported and some roads have simply washed away.

A Flash Flood Warning continues through noon for southern Pike County, KY.

Crews are working to get into these areas to help rescue those cutoff by the flood waters.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

