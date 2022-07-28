Cold front brings afternoon showers & storms Friday

A cold front will approach the area tomorrow and bring a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The storm prediction center has placed areas south of the city under a level 2 out of 5 risk for strong/severe storms— with damaging winds and heavy rain being the primary concern. Drier air moves in just in time for the weekend, giving us a noticeable drop in humidity and sunshine. Clouds increase Sunday and rain chances return overnight Sunday into Monday. Temperatures climb back into the 90s by the middle of next week.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 72. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A slight chance of showers before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 94.

