Despite inflation worries, most say their finances are about the same or better, Iowa Poll finds

Although most Iowans see spiraling prices as a critical issue heading into the November midterm election, nearly two-thirds say their personal finances are about the same as they were a couple of years ago or they're better off.

Forty-two percent of respondents to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll say their financial situation has remained about the same. Another 22% say they are better off than they were a couple of years ago, and 1% aren't sure.

Those numbers are down slightly from where they stood during a November 2020 Iowa Poll, when 49% of respondents said their finances were about the same as they had been a couple of years prior. Twenty-three percent said at the time that their finances had improved.

Thirty-five percent of Iowans in the new poll say their finances are worse off than they had been a couple of years ago, up from 27% during the November 2021 poll.

Pollster J. Ann Selzer called the increase in those who say they are worse off "a modest shift," given the pessimism otherwise reflected in the poll. The poll found that most Iowans see inflation as a critical issue, and an overwhelming majority, 84%, think the country is headed in the wrong direction.

Selzer & Co. conducted the recent poll from July 10-13. The poll included 811 Iowa adults and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

Republicans more likely than Democrats to say they're worse off

While the majority of Iowans say their personal finances have not gotten worse, feelings are split along party lines. With their party in control of Congress and the White House, Democrats tend have a rosier outlook on their personal finances than Republicans.

Forty-three percent of Republicans say they are worse off, as do 38% of independents. Just 17% of Democrats say they are worse off.

Twenty-one percent of both Republicans and independents say they are better off, while 24% of Democrats say they are better off. Fifty-eight percent of Democrats say their financial position is about the same as it was a couple of years ago, compared to 41% of independents and 35% of Republicans.

Sandy Kray, 62, of Tiffin, who recently retired from the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, said her family's finances have remained relatively steady.

Kray, a Democrat who participated in the poll, said she benefited financially during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago, when the hospital leaned heavily on staff to work extra shifts. Kray was a support services specialist who usually helped make the hospital's electronic records systems easier to use.

During the pandemic, she helped doctors and other hospital staffers set up video conferences among themselves and with patients. She received several bonuses as she worked long hours, worried that she would contract the virus and bring it home to her family.

"I know I didn't do physical work," she said. "But boy, I sure came home emotionally exhausted every day."

At the same time, the bonuses helped the family's bottom line. Her husband, Doug, a custodian for the university's football team, also received some bonuses as he continually cleaned around the practice facilities and weight room.

The effects of inflation are eating into those bonuses, though. During a recent night out at Kolona Brewing Co., the couple ordered fish and chips, a burger, fries and two sodas. The bill came to $60.

The Krays no longer make a list before heading to the grocery store. Instead they pick the most affordable option at the meat counter — these days, more pork and chicken, less beef. They've cut back on ice cream, chocolate, cookies and English muffins.

"We're going more with the needs than the wants now," she said.

The poll responses from Iowans came as the country watches prices rise faster than they have in decades. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics most recently reported a 9.1% annual inflation rate for the month of June, the biggest increase in 40 years.

The price of butter is up 27%. Eggs are up 33%. Fuel is up 98%.

The Federal Reserve has tried to slow the pace of inflation by increasing interest rates. This move has particularly hurt the economy in Des Moines, where Wells Fargo & Co. bases its home mortgage division. With interest rates up, year-over-year revenue in the company’s home lending business dropped 43% during the first half of 2022, leading to about 200 layoffs.

Lower income, older Iowans indicate they've been harder hit

People earning lower incomes and older residents are more likely to hold a negative view about the state of their personal finances.

The lower the income, the less likely Iowans are to say they're better off, and the more likely they are to say they're worse off.

Among respondents earning less than $50,000 year, 11% say they are better off than they were two years ago, 48% say they are worse off, and 41% say they are about the same. Among respondents earning $100,000 or more annually, 31% say they are better off, 29% say they are worse off, and 39% say they are about the same.

Likewise, the older that Iowans are, the less likely they are to say they're better off, and the more likely to say they're worse off.

Among residents 65 or older, 14% say they are better off, 38% say they are worse off and 48% say they are about the same. Among those younger than 35, 28% say they are better off, 27% say they are worse off and 43% say they are about the same.

Myrna McGrath, a 76-year-old retired accountant in Avoca who votes Republican, said her income has not kept up with inflation. She receives some funding from a fixed-rate annuity. And while she’s heard reports that Congress will increase her Social Security payments, she is skeptical.

Her deferred compensation fund, meanwhile, has shrunk as many company stock prices have declined. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index is down 21% since the beginning of the year.

The cost of her blood pressure medication has increased significantly this year.

“I’m an old woman,” the poll respondent said. “I don’t act my age. And I’m still pretty tightly wrapped. But some of my medications have doubled in price.”

For meals, she often leans on her “chicken concoction”: a can of chicken from Sam’s Club, some Uncle Ben’s Ready Rice and some broth. But she said the price of each can has increased 83 cents since the start of the year. And she said a pouch of rice is 64 cents more expensive.

She planned for retirement better than some in her family, she said. And she has long helped her 83-year-old brother, paying for some of his medications and sending him Fareway Stores' gift cards for groceries.

McGrath said she can’t help him as much as she used to.

“There is not a single aspect of my life that has not been impacted by the idiot in the White House,” she said, referring to President Joe Biden. "I have lived through Jimmy Carter, and I thought he was bad. And this one is way worse. I just hope I live to see this country recover from what this administration has done.”

Iowans say inflation is a critical issue

More than any other issue, inflation appears to be top of mind as Iowans consider the November election.

Sixty percent of respondents say that inflation is a critical issue, while 33% of Iowans say it's “important but not critical.” Six percent say it's not that important, and 1% are unsure. More Iowans consider inflation critical than 11 other issues tested in the poll, including topics like abortion and gun policies.

Gas prices, which soared this summer, are also on Iowa's minds. Fifty-four percent of respondents say gas prices are a critical issue. Another 36% say the issue is important but not critical.

Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say inflation is a critical or important issue.

Seventy-one percent of self-identified Iowa Republicans say inflation is a critical issue, while another 26% say it's important but not critical. Just 2% of Republicans say inflation is not that important.

Among Democrats, 40% say inflation is critical. Another 48% say inflation is important but not critical and 11% say it's not that important.

Iowa independents tend to align more closely with Republicans than with Democrats in seeing the issue as critical. Sixty-two percent say that inflation is critical, while 30% say it's important but not critical. Seven percent say it's not that important.

Gary Boucher, a 56-year-old call center manager from Sioux City who identifies as a Republican, said people like him directly confront the woes of inflation every day. The poll participant said he pays $76 to fill up his compact SUV, up from $38 last year. He isn’t shopping on Amazon as much as he used to. He won’t even consider taking a vacation. He paid $164 on his most recent grocery store trip.

“I got nothing fancy,” he said. “I didn’t get steaks. I didn’t get a ham. I didn’t get a turkey breast. I got canned goods and things like that. … It’s ridiculous.”

Mary Campbell, 58, an accountant in Cedar Rapids who identifies as a Democrat, said she's concerned about higher prices. But Campbell, a poll respondent, said she believes the violence of school shootings and the Jan. 6 insurrection are more important problems for the country’s future.

She said voters shouldn’t blame Biden or other Democratic politicians for high prices. Energy companies, which lost billions at the beginning of the pandemic as people stopped driving, have posted record profits this year, drilling the money into debt reduction and stock buy backs.

Oil giant Shell reported July 7 that it earned a profit of $28.04 on every barrel of crude oil that the company refined into gas or diesel in its most recent quarter, up from $10.23 per barrel from January through March. Exxon Mobil, meanwhile, reported July 5 that it anticipated a record $16.8 billion quarterly profit for the period that concludes at the end of the month.

“They’re making out like bandits,” Campbell said. “And it’s affecting the average citizen. But people don’t seem to get that, that the gas companies are able to do this and take advantage of the situation and increase their profits. That’s what I find really disgusting.”

She added: "It wouldn't matter what inflation was. I wouldn't vote Republican anyway."

About the poll

The Iowa Poll, conducted July 10-13, 2022, for the Des Moines Register and Mediacom by Selzer & Co. of Des Moines, is based on telephone interviews with 811 Iowans ages 18 or older. Interviewers with Quantel Research contacted households with randomly selected landline and cellphone numbers supplied by Dynata. Interviews were administered in English. Responses were adjusted by age, sex and congressional district to reflect the general population based on recent American Community Survey estimates.

Questions based on the sample of 811 Iowa adults have a maximum margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points. Questions based on the subsample of 597 likely voters in the 2022 general election have a maximum margin of error of plus or minus 4.0 percentage points. This means that if this survey were repeated using the same questions and the same methodology, 19 times out of 20, the findings would not vary from the true population value by more than plus or minus 3.4 percentage points or 4.0 percentage points, respectively. Results based on smaller samples of respondents — such as by gender or age — have a larger margin of error.

Iowa Poll methodology

Tyler Jett covers jobs and the economy for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at tjett@registermedia.com, 515-284-8215, or on Twitter at @LetsJett.