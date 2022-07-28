Live Updates: AAC football Media Day 2022 with Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield, players

It's time for AAC Media Day, which means football is getting closer for Memphis.

Media Day starts Thursday (ESPN+, 9 a.m.) and will be virtual with all 11 coaches speaking from their respective cities. Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield is scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. along with defensive back Quindell Johnson and linebacker Xavier "Zay" Cullens.

The preseason media poll will be unveiled before commissioner Mike Aresco's opening remarks, which are scheduled for 9:05 a.m.

Aresco will likely address, among other things, conference realignment Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston leaving the AAC for the Big 12 after this season. Six Conference USA teams will then join the AAC on July 1 next season.

