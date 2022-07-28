ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Staunton's DEI Commission hopes to connect with residents with new sub-committees

By Katelyn Waltemyer, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
The News Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JFHSp_0gw0jUdB00

STAUNTON The city's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission furthered narrowing its focus Wednesday by establishing three types of sub-committees: community connectors, data analysis, logistics and project planning.

The sub-committees will allow commission members to focus on different aspects of tasks that best fit their skills.

Community connectors will be in charge of finding people in-the-know in Staunton that could be great resources for future DEI commission efforts; data analysists will comb through and highlight findings; logistics and project planning will be commission members who tie everything together.

As the meeting went on, several members volunteered to join the sub-committees. The commission currently doesn't have public comments set up for its meetings, but President Sabrina Burress said an email for the commission should be set up by the end of the week. Email will be the primary way residents can share input with the commission until it has its public comment period before it presents its findings to city council in December 2023.

— Katelyn Waltemyer (she/her) is the government watchdog reporter for The News Leader. Have a news tip on local government? Or a good feature? You can reach Katelyn at kwaltemyer@newsleader.com. Follow her on Twitter @Kate_Waltemyer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Community, VA
City
Staunton, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Staunton, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dei#Dei Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The News Leader

The News Leader

2K+
Followers
826
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage of www.newsleader.com, covering the communities of the central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

 http://newsleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy